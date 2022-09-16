See All Plastic Surgeons in Hudson, FL
Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill.

Dr. Eberbach works at Eberbach Plastic Surgery in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eberbach Plastic Surgery
    14012 Us Highway 19, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-4490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 16, 2022
    After going back and forth for years, I finally decided in my early 50's to get. TT and breast lift with implants. It was important to me that the results look natural , the scarring was as minimal as possible, and most of all I was confident in the safety and skill of the surgeon. From the initial consultation through my final 3 month follow up a few days ago , I knew I had made the right decision. Dr. Eberbach interviewed me as much as I interviewed him. He truly listened to what I hoped to achieve and my results are beyond what I could have even imagined. His technique with the drainless TT and BL made recovery likely a little easier. His staff have been available the entire time to answer any of my questions. As a nurse myself , I found his protocols to be best practice and straightforward. As a result I had zero complications and continue to see my scars fading and little improvements every day. I highly recommend Dr. Eberbach & team!
    Julie Sink — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD
    About Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750386744
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami Under The Direction Of Renowned Sir D. Ralph Millard, M.D.
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eberbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eberbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eberbach works at Eberbach Plastic Surgery in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eberbach’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

