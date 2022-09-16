Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Eberbach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill.
Eberbach Plastic Surgery14012 Us Highway 19, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 868-4490
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
After going back and forth for years, I finally decided in my early 50’s to get. TT and breast lift with implants. It was important to me that the results look natural , the scarring was as minimal as possible, and most of all I was confident in the safety and skill of the surgeon. From the initial consultation through my final 3 month follow up a few days ago , I knew I had made the right decision. Dr. Eberbach interviewed me as much as I interviewed him. He truly listened to what I hoped to achieve and my results are beyond what I could have even imagined. His technique with the drainless TT and BL made recovery likely a little easier. His staff have been available the entire time to answer any of my questions. As a nurse myself , I found his protocols to be best practice and straightforward. As a result I had zero complications and continue to see my scars fading and little improvements every day. I highly recommend Dr. Eberbach & team!
- University Of Miami Under The Direction Of Renowned Sir D. Ralph Millard, M.D.
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ of MI Med Sch
