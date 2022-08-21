See All Allergists & Immunologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Ebadi works at Colorado Allergy & Asthma in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Allergy & Asthma
    125 Rampart Way Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 858-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Food Allergy
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Rash
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Tonsillitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pharyngitis
Cold Sore
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Deviated Septum
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eosinophilia
Eye Infections
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Penicillin Allergy
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Strep Throat
Sulfonamide Allergy
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Dr. Ebadi was able to stabilize my declining lung health. Simply put, my quality of life has been restored because of his dedication to my specific circumstance. I feel blessed to have found such a smart and caring Doctor whose confidence convinced me to be a better patient. When he first started seeing me he was honest about the permanent damage I had caused after years of not taking my asthma seriously. It was my wake up call from a compassionate expert. From then on he listened to me and continued tweaking my medicines. I am just so grateful to him and his staff who have made a huge difference in my life. I am so grateful.
    About Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    • National Jewish Hospital
    • Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebadi works at Colorado Allergy & Asthma in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ebadi’s profile.

    Dr. Ebadi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

