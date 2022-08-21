Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Ebadi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Colorado Allergy & Asthma125 Rampart Way Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 858-7600
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rose Medical Center
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Ebadi was able to stabilize my declining lung health. Simply put, my quality of life has been restored because of his dedication to my specific circumstance. I feel blessed to have found such a smart and caring Doctor whose confidence convinced me to be a better patient. When he first started seeing me he was honest about the permanent damage I had caused after years of not taking my asthma seriously. It was my wake up call from a compassionate expert. From then on he listened to me and continued tweaking my medicines. I am just so grateful to him and his staff who have made a huge difference in my life. I am so grateful.
- National Jewish Hospital
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ebadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebadi works at
Dr. Ebadi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.