Overview

Dr. Mark Eaton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eaton works at Southern Oregon Cardiology in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.