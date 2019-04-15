Overview

Dr. Mark Easley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Easley works at Duke Children'S Primary Care in Durham, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.