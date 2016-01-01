Dr. Mark Eanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Eanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Eanes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Eye Center PC2310 N Patterson St Bldg B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 247-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Eanes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eanes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eanes has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.