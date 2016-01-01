Overview

Dr. Mark Eanes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Eanes works at Southern Eye Center in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.