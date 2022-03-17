Dr. Mark Dylewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dylewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dylewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dylewski, MD is a Thoracic Pathology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Pathology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Dylewski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dylewski?
First time meeting with Dr. Dylewski. He was pleasant, showed concern, had my records available and spoke specifically to my medical concerns. I was immediately put at ease by his mild, caring, professional manner, which was very much appreciated. My husband accompanied me and was pleasantly greeted and equally impressed.
About Dr. Mark Dylewski, MD
- Thoracic Pathology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235136151
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center|Cardiothoracic Surgery, University of Albany Medical Center, Albany, N.Y..
- Albany Memorial Hospital|General Surgery, University of Albany Medical Center, Albany, N.Y.
- Highland Hospital|U.C. Davis East Bay General Surgery Program
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dylewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dylewski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dylewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dylewski works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Dylewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dylewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dylewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dylewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.