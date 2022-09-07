Dr. Mark Durkan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Durkan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Durkan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Dr. Durkan works at
Locations
Center For Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
Harmony Surgery Center LLC2127 E Harmony Rd Ste 200, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 297-6367
Hospital Affiliations
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was seen by Dr Durkan in the hospital and I felt he was very compassionate, caring and knowledgeable. His advise was very good and he explained everything very carefully. I liked him very much and so did my mom
About Dr. Mark Durkan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992801781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durkan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durkan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durkan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durkan works at
Dr. Durkan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Heartburn and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durkan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkan.
