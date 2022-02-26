See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dublin, GA
Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD

Internal Medicine
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2121A Bellevue Rd Bldg 1, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 272-1190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Insomnia
Anxiety
Insomnia

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 26, 2022
    Thorough, personable, caring. Never rushes and listens to any and all concerns. He works through medical issues with his patients in an empathetic and human manner that is lacking in most other healthcare settings.
    Cait — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Durden IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518087907
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Durden IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durden IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Durden IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durden IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durden IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durden IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

