Overview

Dr. Mark Durback, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Durback works at MARK A DURBACK MD in Easton, PA with other offices in Phillipsburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.