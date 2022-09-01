Overview

Dr. Mark Dumonski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dumonski works at Guilford Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine Center in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.