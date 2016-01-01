Dr. Mark Dubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Dubin works at
Locations
Gastroenterology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Duly Health and Care1300 N Arlington Heights Rd, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care1141 E Main St, East Dundee, IL 60118 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Dubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1245202704
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin-Rsch Fdn
- U Ill Hosp
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dubin speaks Polish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
