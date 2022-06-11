See All Spine Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Mark Drzala, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (48)
32 years of experience
Dr. Mark Drzala, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Drzala works at Mark R. Drzala, MD PC in Summit, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mark R Drzala, MD PC
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 305, Summit, NJ 07901
    Montclair Office
    33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042
    Mark R Drzala, MD PC
    1 Bay Ave Ste 5, Montclair, NJ 07042

  Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Jun 11, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Drzala and NJ Spine Specialsts. Dr. Drzala was extremely knowledgeable about my condition. He took the time to thoroughly examine and explain my options to me. His nurse was also very knowledgeable. His staff was manerly and pleasant.
    Mary del plato — Jun 11, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Drzala, MD

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
    1538261250
    Education & Certifications

    San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program Spine Fellowship
    UMDNJ- NJ Medical School Dept of Orthopedics
    Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Rutgers University-Rutgers College
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Drzala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drzala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drzala speaks Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Drzala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drzala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drzala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drzala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

