Dr. Mark Drzala, MD
Dr. Mark Drzala, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Mark R Drzala, MD PC33 Overlook Rd Ste 305, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 608-9610
Montclair Office33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 233-9600
Mark R Drzala, MD PC1 Bay Ave Ste 5, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 608-9610
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Drzala and NJ Spine Specialsts. Dr. Drzala was extremely knowledgeable about my condition. He took the time to thoroughly examine and explain my options to me. His nurse was also very knowledgeable. His staff was manerly and pleasant.
About Dr. Mark Drzala, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program Spine Fellowship
- UMDNJ- NJ Medical School Dept of Orthopedics
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University-Rutgers College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Drzala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drzala speaks Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Drzala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drzala.
