Dr. Mark Drake, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Drake, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Drake works at
Locations
-
1
St Louis Surgical Services10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 406, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drake was the surgeon on call when I had to have an emergency appendectomy on December 5, 2015. He was everything I could ask for in a Doctor, professional, courteous, caring and a terrific bedside manner answered all of my questions as well as those of my family. On February 10, 2016, I had to have my gallbladder removed. Without hesitation, I chose Dr Drake to perform that surgery. I would highly recommend him to my family & friends
About Dr. Mark Drake, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770607111
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
