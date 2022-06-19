Overview

Dr. Mark Drake, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA.



Dr. Drake works at Capital Foot And Ankle in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA, Folsom, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.