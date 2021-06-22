Overview

Dr. Mark Downey, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with University Hospital



Dr. Downey works at Alabama Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.