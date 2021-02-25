See All Ophthalmologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Mark Douglas, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.

Dr. Douglas works at Premier Medical ENT in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Medical Management Inc
    2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 473-1900
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Medical Group
    610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 202 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-2667
  3. 3
    Premier Medical Group
    1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 210-1938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Premier Medical Group
    3701 Dauphin St Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 341-3228

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Great doctor! Been a patient since 2004. He saved my vision twice when I had retina detachments! Once in 2004 (right eye) and then again in 2017 (left eye)! Very thorough in his explanation of the medical condition and required treatment.
    Mark W. — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Douglas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679576516
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    • Uab/Calhoun Eye Fnd Hosp
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
