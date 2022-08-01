Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doubrava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD
Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Melissa A. Beaty O.d. Professional Corporation9011 W Sahara Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 794-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Doubrava and I had a great conversation, I will be going back for more testing to determine cataracts. Thanks
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447214564
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Dr. Doubrava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doubrava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doubrava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doubrava has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doubrava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Doubrava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doubrava.
