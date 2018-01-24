Overview

Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Dorfman works at Wyckoff Hospital in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.