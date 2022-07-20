Overview

Dr. Mark Dombrowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dombrowski works at Old Hook Medical Associates in Emerson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.