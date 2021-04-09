Overview

Dr. Mark Domanski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Domanski works at Bluemont Plastic Surgery, Fairfax VA in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Maxillary and Malar Fractures, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

