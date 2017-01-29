Dr. Mark Dolson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dolson, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dolson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Raytown, MO.
Locations
Smile Care Raytown9600 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO 64133 Directions (816) 403-3564Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It's always a pleasure to get to see Dr. Dolson. He is very friendly and helpful and tells you what you need and does not try to up sell you on services you don't need. I've been going here for 3 yrs and I'm very happy
About Dr. Mark Dolson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013054170
Dr. Dolson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolson.
