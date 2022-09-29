Overview

Dr. Mark Doherty, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.



Dr. Doherty works at Doherty Dermatology in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.