Dr. Mark Doherty, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Doherty, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Locations
Doherty Dermatology1151 Ellis St Ste 202, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 746-2380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doherty is outstanding at helping to relax and at explaining condition & procedures in layman's terms. I also liked his quirky sense of humor (I can relate), part of his method for help putting me at ease. I'll go back, and refer friends.
About Dr. Mark Doherty, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1801892260
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- Sacred Heart Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
