Dr. Mark Doherty, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Doherty, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. Doherty works at Doherty Dermatology in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doherty Dermatology
    1151 Ellis St Ste 202, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 746-2380

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Plantar Wart
Actinic Keratosis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Plantar Wart

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr. Doherty is outstanding at helping to relax and at explaining condition & procedures in layman's terms. I also liked his quirky sense of humor (I can relate), part of his method for help putting me at ease. I'll go back, and refer friends.
    Michael McKenzie — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Doherty, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801892260
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    • Interim LSU Public Hospital
    • Sacred Heart Med Center
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Doherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doherty works at Doherty Dermatology in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Dr. Doherty’s profile.

    Dr. Doherty has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

