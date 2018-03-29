Dr. Mark Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Doerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Doerr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Dr. Doerr works at
Locations
-
1
Western New York Urology Assocs500 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-2273
-
2
Mercy Hospital of Buffalo565 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 826-7000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Olean General Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Wyoming County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Going into the TURP I was very nervous, I have had 2 prostate biopsies and horribly symptoms for the past 10 years. I had a episode 2 months ago that left me with a catheter for 3 weeks. I finally met with Dr Doerr and schedule the TURP and after only 1 week my symptoms are gone. I'm still recovering but I feel the only word to describe my future is Remarkable. If you don't have cancer and its the result of a enlarged prostate get this surgery ASAP, I wish I would have done this years ago.
About Dr. Mark Doerr, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477560738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.
