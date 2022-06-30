Dr. Mark Dobriner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobriner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dobriner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dobriner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Dobriner works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li3 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (631) 423-5070
-
2
Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li200 W Carver St Ste 5, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 608-6848
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobriner?
This man saved my life twice. Because of him I’ve been able to see my children grow into adults and I’ve got to see my grandchildren. Thank you Dr. Dobriner. I’m forever grateful to you and your staff. Rocco Bruzzese
About Dr. Mark Dobriner, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1922056472
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobriner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobriner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobriner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobriner works at
Dr. Dobriner has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobriner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobriner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobriner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobriner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobriner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.