Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Dirnberger works at
Locations
Mark A. Dirnberger. D.o. P.A.2001 SE Green Oaks Blvd Ste 130, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 419-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good, respectful and he explains everything thing to you.His staff is also amazing. I am very pleased with the care that I receive here. Ty so much
About Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841366465
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Med Ctr of TX
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas A&M University
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirnberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirnberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirnberger works at
Dr. Dirnberger speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirnberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirnberger.
