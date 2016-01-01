Dr. Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark Dillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dillon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 University Blvd Ste 6201, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-5000
Indiana University North Hospital11725 Illinois St Ste 520, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 944-9400
IU Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-9400
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Dillon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.