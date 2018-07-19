Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Dietrich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Nebraska Medical Surgery Department981080 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dietrich?
Dr. Dietrich performed my hip arthroscopy in 2017. He is very thorough and informative. I trusted him with my injury as he is super intelligent, skilled and experienced.
About Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023050978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietrich works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.