Dr. Mark Diercks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diercks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Diercks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Diercks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Immanuel.
Dr. Diercks works at
Locations
-
1
Mark J Diercks, M.d.2027 DODGE ST, Omaha, NE 68102 Directions (402) 348-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diercks?
Dr. Diercks is patient centered. He has good medical judgment and his fees are fair, His office is pleasant and his staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Mark Diercks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134283567
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U
- Creighton U Affil Hosps
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diercks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diercks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diercks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diercks works at
Dr. Diercks has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diercks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diercks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diercks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diercks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diercks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.