Dr. Mark Dickinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dickinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Locations
Urology Associates - Nashville2801 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 250-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-5000
Loma Linda University Radiology Medical Group Inc11370 Anderson St Ste 1100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2830
Urology Associates PC4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 475, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 790-1660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dickinson, was very helpful to me, I felt he helped me understand my problem and I would recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Dickinson, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215914239
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
