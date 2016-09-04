Overview

Dr. Mark Dickinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Dickinson works at Urology Associates - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.