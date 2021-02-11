Overview

Dr. Mark Dibuono, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dibuono works at Diane Ivanov in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.