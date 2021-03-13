Dr. Mark Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Diamond, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-5877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mark P Diamond MD PA5233 King Ave Ste 308, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-5877
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Diamond, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1912081019
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.