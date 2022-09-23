Dr. Mark Devore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Devore, MD
Dr. Mark Devore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Primary Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 703, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 380-3501
Satellite Office26850 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Directions
Michigan Endoscopy Center At Providence Park47601 Grand River Ave Ste D110, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-1770
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Dr. Devore has been my gastroenterologist for the last 10 years. Besides the fact that he knows what he’s doing he has a great personality and sense of humor. I had a serious case of ulcerative colitis and Dr DeVore worked with me until we found the right drug combination that worked for me. I can eat anything out there now peanuts, popcorn etc.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Wayne State University College Med
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Devore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devore has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devore speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Devore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.