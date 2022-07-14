Overview

Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deutsch works at Perimeter Plastic Surgery in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.