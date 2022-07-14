Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Locations
-
1
Fayetteville1233 Highway 54 W Ste 210, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 255-0886Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deutsch?
Dr.Deutsch & his staff are very caring & thorough!
About Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013991371
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.