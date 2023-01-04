Dr. Mark Deuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Deuber, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Deuber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Deuber works at
Locations
Mark A Deuber MD PA2801 Lemmon Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 443-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
100 stars! I had a great experience with Dr. Deuber! I love my results - better than I could ever ask for! His staff is very professional & treats you as if you’re family. Dr. Deuber is very knowledgeable and informative. I had many consults with other surgeons in the area and I couldn’t have made a better choice choosing Dr. Deuber!! Thank you Dr. Deuber and staff!
About Dr. Mark Deuber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356443964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deuber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Deuber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deuber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.