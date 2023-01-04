See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mark Deuber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Deuber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.

Dr. Deuber works at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A Deuber MD PA
    2801 Lemmon Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 443-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 04, 2023
    100 stars! I had a great experience with Dr. Deuber! I love my results - better than I could ever ask for! His staff is very professional & treats you as if you’re family. Dr. Deuber is very knowledgeable and informative. I had many consults with other surgeons in the area and I couldn’t have made a better choice choosing Dr. Deuber!! Thank you Dr. Deuber and staff!
    — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Deuber, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356443964
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Deuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deuber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deuber works at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Deuber’s profile.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Deuber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deuber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

