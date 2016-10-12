Dr. Mark Dettelbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dettelbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dettelbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dettelbach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dettelbach works at
Locations
Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (301) 652-8847
Feldman ENT Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8847
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fast and friendly surgery experience for my son - T&A
About Dr. Mark Dettelbach, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dettelbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dettelbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dettelbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dettelbach works at
Dr. Dettelbach has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dettelbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dettelbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dettelbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dettelbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dettelbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.