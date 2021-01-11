Overview

Dr. Mark Desnoyers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bedford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.



Dr. Desnoyers works at Southcoast Physicians Group, Inc. in New Bedford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.