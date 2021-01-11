Dr. Mark Desnoyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desnoyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Desnoyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Desnoyers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bedford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.
Dr. Desnoyers works at
Locations
Southcoast Cardiology275 ALLEN ST, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 992-9167
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient office. The nurse and Dr. Desnoyers were kind and answered all of my questions with patience. They followed up with me after the visit
About Dr. Mark Desnoyers, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1245283167
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Cardiovascular Diseases New England Med Ctr Hosps, Internal Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Desnoyers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desnoyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desnoyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desnoyers works at
Dr. Desnoyers has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desnoyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desnoyers speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desnoyers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desnoyers.
