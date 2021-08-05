Dr. Mark Dersch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dersch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dersch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dersch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Dersch works at
Locations
Associates for Urology Care of Ocala P.A.1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 251-8674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (352) 430-0705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Dersch at Advanced Urology for over 15 years and am very happy with him and his practice. By the way, Tressa, the x-ray tech in Oxford is awesome.
About Dr. Mark Dersch, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dersch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dersch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dersch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dersch works at
Dr. Dersch has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dersch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dersch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dersch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dersch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dersch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.