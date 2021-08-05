Overview

Dr. Mark Dersch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Dersch works at Advanced Urology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.