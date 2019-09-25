Dr. Mark Derleth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derleth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Derleth, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Derleth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Derleth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derleth?
Dr. Derleth is not only a very highly qualified outstanding doctor, but also has so much compassion patience and sensitivity for his patients. He has been my mom’s gastroenterologist for about five years. He is very calming and patient. He saw my mom on time and wasn't rushing to get to his next appointment. I highly recommend him. A great doctor -- competent and caring! He is truly the best!
About Dr. Mark Derleth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356457063
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derleth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Derleth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Derleth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derleth works at
Dr. Derleth has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derleth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Derleth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derleth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derleth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derleth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.