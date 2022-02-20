Dr. Mark Demeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Demeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Demeo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Demeo works at
Locations
Chicago Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5861
University Gastroenterology610 S Maple Ave Ste 2700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 942-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor DeMeo explained everything to me and included me in any decision regarding my treatment. He informed me of my options and the benefits of the treatment(s) and also of any possible risks. He is very open and inclusive in his discussions with me and answering any questions I have. He is very thorough in explaining what is causing my issue and why the treatment he is recommending will help me.
About Dr. Mark Demeo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972549327
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Michael Reese Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Demeo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demeo works at
Dr. Demeo has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Demeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.