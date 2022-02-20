See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mark Demeo, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Demeo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Demeo works at University Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Office
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5861
    University Gastroenterology
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 2700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5861

Hospital Affiliations
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Constipation
Diarrhea
Food Poisoning
Constipation
Diarrhea
Food Poisoning

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 20, 2022
    Doctor DeMeo explained everything to me and included me in any decision regarding my treatment. He informed me of my options and the benefits of the treatment(s) and also of any possible risks. He is very open and inclusive in his discussions with me and answering any questions I have. He is very thorough in explaining what is causing my issue and why the treatment he is recommending will help me.
    About Dr. Mark Demeo, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1972549327
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Demeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demeo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demeo has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Demeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

