Dr. Mark Delworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Delworth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Delworth works at
Locations
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Urology Group10220 Alliance Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Knowledgeable about all relevant and up-to-date treatment options. Clear thinking and effective listener and communicator. Thorough examination and discussion, and no sense of being rushed. Patient and empathetic physician. I would give him six stars if that were allowed.
About Dr. Mark Delworth, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1275579856
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Ky Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Delworth has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Delworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delworth, there are benefits to both methods.