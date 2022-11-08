See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Mark Del Bello, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Del Bello, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Del Bello works at Lutheran Medical Group Llc- in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Lutheran Medical Group Llc-
    6511 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 (260) 425-2725

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Dupont Hospital
  Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr DelBello has taken care of myself and my family for years. He is prompt, compassionate and goes the "extra mile". He tells it like it is. Being in the medical field for many years, I appreciate that!
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548203300
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
