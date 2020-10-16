Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deguenther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Deguenther works at
Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama PC3485 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920
Urology Centers of Alabama PC880 Montclair Rd Ste 377, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 930-0920
Grandview3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 540, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who I have been seeing for years. Kind and compassionate. Great treatment. Always on time for appointments.
About Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- U Tenn
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
