See All Otolaryngologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Mark Deaton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Deaton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Deaton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Deaton works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville
    2410 Patterson St Ste 210, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7535
  2. 2
    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin
    4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2469
  3. 3
    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-6651

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deaton?

    Dec 23, 2020
    He was so great with our daughter when she was young and continued that has she became an adult.
    Danielle Nix — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Deaton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Deaton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deaton to family and friends

    Dr. Deaton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deaton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Deaton, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Deaton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265427157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University, Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Deaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deaton has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Deaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deaton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Deaton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.