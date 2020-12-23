Dr. Mark Deaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Deaton, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Deaton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Deaton works at
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville2410 Patterson St Ste 210, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7535
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2469
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 553-6651
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was so great with our daughter when she was young and continued that has she became an adult.
About Dr. Mark Deaton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265427157
Education & Certifications
- Indiana School Of Medicine
- Indiana University, Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deaton has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Deaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.