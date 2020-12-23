Overview

Dr. Mark Deaton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Deaton works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.