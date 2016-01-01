Overview

Dr. Mark Dayton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dayton works at IU Health Bloomington in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.