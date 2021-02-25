See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Mark Dawkins, MD

Dermatology
4 (27)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Dawkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.

Dr. Dawkins works at Dawkins Dermatology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dawkins Mark MD Office
    13174 N MACARTHUR BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 721-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr Dawkins is the best Dermatologist! He is knowledgeable, professional and compassionate! I trust him completely! 5 stars
    Pat Browning — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Dawkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114909405
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dawkins works at Dawkins Dermatology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Dawkins’s profile.

    Dr. Dawkins has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

