See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD

Allergy
5 (120)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Davis-Lorton works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD
10 (152)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Chung, DO
Dr. Brian Chung, DO
10 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
10 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Tarrytown
    200 White Plains Rd Ste 2, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 631-3053
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City
    990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-1881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergy Treatment
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davis-Lorton?

    Dec 21, 2022
    This was my first time having an allergy consultation. Dr Davis-Lorton is very pleasant, highly knowledgeable and thorough. He explained everything clearly and answered all of my questions. His nurse, Gisselle, is excellent and I left my visit feeling that I was well cared for. A very positive experience.
    Mandy F. — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davis-Lorton to family and friends

    Dr. Davis-Lorton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davis-Lorton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396727665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University School Of Medicine Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis-Lorton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis-Lorton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis-Lorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis-Lorton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis-Lorton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis-Lorton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis-Lorton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Davis-Lorton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.