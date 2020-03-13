Dr. Mark Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Davidson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8631 W 3rd St Ste 1135E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-0222
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation8635 W 3rd St Ste 460W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
After several other consults, Dr. Davidson was the best GI doctor I have seen. He was very thorough, meticulous, and took time to explain everything clearly and with compassion. His staff was also professional and friendly. I would definitely recommend Dr. Davidson.
About Dr. Mark Davidson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164459178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davidson speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.