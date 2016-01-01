Dr. Mark Dassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dassel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dassel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 324 E 10th Ave Ste 10, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 507-1800
Maternal-fetal Medicine - Hillcrest Medical6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 426, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 445-5043
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 445-5043
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Mark Dassel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
