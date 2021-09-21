Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Dannenbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Office6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dannenbaum?
We saw Dr. Dannenbaum (Dr.D) during a follow up visit for my son after a motor vehicle accident. Another surgeon in the same group whom we were seeing, advised us that my son needed a shunt in order to correct the hydrocephalus condition he had developed after the accident. Fortunately for us, the day we went in for my son's follow up the other surgeon was not available and Dr. D was filling in for him. Dr. D examined my son thoroughly and advised us that my son DID NOT need a shunt! Today after 5 years my son is in good health and it was a blessing to have crossed paths with Dr. Dannenbaum. Thank you Dr, Dannenbaum and God Bless You. My advise to patients - please ALWAYS try to get a second opinion.
About Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275700924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dannenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dannenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dannenbaum works at
Dr. Dannenbaum has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dannenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dannenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.