Overview

Dr. Mark Danielson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.